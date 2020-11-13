Mandy Moore Reveals How Her Real-Life Pregnancy Is Going To Play Out On ‘This Is Us’

Mandy Moore discussed “This Is Us” and how her pregnancy is going to affect filming during an appearance on Friday’s “Today”.

Moore, expecting a baby boy, told Hoda Kotb that she’s “as pseudo-prepared as I can be” due to her playing a mother of three on the show.

The actress joked, “Thankfully it’s not my job to have to worry about it, I guess.”

“I’m sure you’ll see Rebecca carrying a lot of laundry baskets and oversize purses,” Moore added. “God knows what for the next couple of months.”

Moore also pointed out she thought things could be digitally changed.

She said of pregnancy, “Everyone wants to give you unsolicited advice and I’m all for it, I will welcome anything because I know nothing.

“I’m like a sponge; I want to soak it all up.”

Moore also spoke about her recently released holiday music and throwback images of herself.

See more in the clip above.