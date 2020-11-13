Jane Lynch Shuts Down Rumour She Auditioned For ‘Friends’ Role: ‘Never Happened’

Jane Lynch has been at the centre of a longstanding rumour and she’s putting it to rest once and for all.

The “Weakest Link” host made a virtual appearance on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, during which a fan asked a question about that particular piece of alleged Hollywood lore.

“Jane, are the rumours true you auditioned for Phoebe for ‘Friends’ back in the day? And are there any other huge parts you remember auditioning for in the ‘90s?” the fan asked.

“I never auditioned for Phoebe before,” she said of reports she was up for the role that ultimately went to Lisa Kudrow.

“I’ve seen that before,” Lynch insisted, “but that never happened.”

There was, however, one role that she did audition for — and left her devastated when it went to someone else.

“In the ‘90s, you know what, I auditioned for the movie ‘A League of Their Own’ in Chicago and Rosie O’Donnell ended up getting the part,” she divulged.

“But I auditioned like I had to play baseball, the whole thing,” she added. “I didn’t get it. It was heartbreaking.”