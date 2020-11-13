Crown Lands Debut Cover Of Nina Simone’s Classic ‘Feeling Good’

Crown Lands are feeling good.

On Friday, the Canadian power-rock duo debuted their cover of Nina Simone’s classic “Feeling Good”, commissioned by Peloton for their 2020 holiday campaign.

The Peloton ad features a number of different takes on the song, including one by rapper Duckworth.

The Crown Lands version is heard while a young woman works out.

“When Peloton asked us to work on an iconic Nina Simone song, we knew we had to honour Nina and do our spin on it,” the duo said in a statement. “We are a heavy band and it was a unique challenge to take on such a significant jazz standard. There are many versions of this song, but the only one we tried to pull from was Nina’s. Hers will always be the definitive version. Nina is such a powerful and incredible woman, and the world needs her message now more than ever.”

In May, Crown Lands released their self-titled album, featuring songs like “Spit It Out” and “Howlin’ Back”.