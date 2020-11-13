Katy Perry, BTS, Ciara And More Join ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’

“The Disney Holiday Singalong” is coming to ABC, with the help of stars like Katy Perry, BTS, Ciara and more. After several “Disney Family Singalongs” at the start of the pandemic, the fan-favorite special is back, with a holiday twist.

Perry, BTS and Ciara will be joined by Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Pink and Kerry Washington, with additional stars announced at a later date.

Celebs will be delivering their best renditions of holiday songs during the special, which will also see Disney on Broadway makes its return to the New Amsterdam Theatre for the first time since March. Members from the Broadway casts of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin”, and North American Touring companies of “Frozen” will perform a special rendition of “Let It Go.”

The one-hour musical event will once again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the beloved Disney melodies and classic holiday carols.

We're making the season bright with the #DisneyHolidaySingalong! ❄️✨ Monday, Nov 30 at 8|7c on ABC. Singalong with BTS, Michael Bublé, P!nk, Ciara and more! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/YYKp0hjrmD — ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 13, 2020

See the list of performances below.

Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

Pink – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

“The Disney Holiday Singalong” also raises awareness about Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish to inspire hope when it’s needed the most in our communities. Viewers can visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how they can give back to kids and families in need this holiday season and elevate resources for those who need them.

Ryan Seacrest returns to host “The Disney Holiday Singalong” on Monday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

