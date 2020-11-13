Mariah Carey Drops ‘Long Lost’ Music Video For ‘Underneath The Stars’

Mariah Carey just dropped her “long lost” music video for “Underneath The Stars”.

The track was originally released in 1995, with Carey posting on Twitter that it was one of her favourite songs from the Daydream album.

The long lost video for Underneath The Stars is finally here! ✨✨✨It's one of my favorite songs from the Daydream album and somehow never got released. I'm so happy to have found it for #MC30 💖 https://t.co/Ik9V3vtZvQ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 13, 2020

MC30 is a hashtag used to celebrate the 30th year since the release of Carey’s self-titled debut album.

The singer’s release comes after she marked the start of holiday season by sharing a hilarious video on social media.