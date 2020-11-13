The ‘Big Mouth’ Gang Meet Tito The Anxiety Mosquito In First Look At Season 4

Get ready for a new season of cringe-worthy and awkward adventures when “Big Mouth” returns to Netflix for season 4 next month.

Now that they’ve been introduced to hormones, shame, and other fun stuff that come with adolescence, the “Big Mouth” gang are ready to meet a new foe — anxiety. The just-released trailer shows our favourite cartoon kids Nick, Andrew, Jessi, Missy, and more on their summer adventures before heading off to eighth grade, coming into contact with Tito the Anxiety Mosquito (voiced by Maria Bamford).

But anxiety won’t be faced alone. The gang will have Gratitoad (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) to help guide them through their newfound feelings.

With season 4 focusing on “the anxiety of growing up, of figuring out who you are, of discovering yourself [and] of accepting yourself,” according to Netflix, there are plenty of pubescent problems in store, including “The Hugest Period Ever”.

The star-studded voice cast featuring Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells, and Jordan Peele are all slated to return. Following the departure of Jenny Slate, Ayo Edebiri will step up as the voice of Missy for the tail-end of the series as part of the main cast.

Season 4 also sees a number of guest voice stars, including Seth Rogen, Lena Waithe, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown, and Paul Giamatti.

New episodes of “Big Mouth” drop on Netflix on Dec. 4.