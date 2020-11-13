Fans Freak As Eva Mendes Shares Photo Of Needles Jammed In Her Neck During Extreme Beauty Treatment

Eva Mendes is in her “happy place” — but fans aren’t sure what to make of it.

On Thursday, the “Hitch” star shared a photo of herself with multiple needles jutting from her neck, which looked like it could have come from a “Saw” movie.

“This spa-home away from home is incredible!” wrote Mendes in the caption.

“No office with bad fluorescent lighting. No sterile office vibe. This is my go to for all things beauty. A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best,” she continued. “This is my happy place!”

Explaining she was “getting some Mono-Threads,” she offered to “update” her followers “with results if you care.”

Mono-threading is a procedure that involves inserting needles beneath the skin to stimulate the body’s production of collagen and tighten skin.

While some of Mendes’ Instagram followers were curious, others seemed confused and concerned as they commented on the provocative photo: