Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Remind The World To ‘Be Excellent’ On #WorldKindnessDay

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are celebrating World Kindness Day in a big way.

Not only did the “Bill & Ted Face The Music” co-stars team up for a special PSA, but the new movie is finally available on On Demand, DVD and BluRay.

“We want to wish you a most happy World Kindness Day!” Winter kicks off.

“Remember, you can be kind today, you can be kind tomorrow, you can be kind the day after tomorrow, in fact, you can be kind anytime,” Reeves adds.

But don’t worry, both Winter and Reeves even snuck in some of their famous lines, “And remember to be excellent to each other,” the actor who play Bills says.

Reeves, who plays Ted, adds, “And party on!”

“Bill & Ted Face The Music” is the third film in the beloved “Bill & Ted” franchise and follows “the now middle-aged best friends as they set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

“Bill & Ted Face The Music” is now streaming.