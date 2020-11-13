Cami Clune And James Pyle Impress ‘The Voice’ Coaches With Epic Cover As They Battle It Out In Sneak Peek

Cami Clune and James Pyle battle it out in a sneak peek preview clip of “The Voice” battles 2020 round.

Clune and Pyle get nothing but praise from the four coaches — Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson — after belting out Boy & Bear’s cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”.

Clarkson says after the performance, “Wow that was beautiful! To be able to do that on national television, this was probably my favourite battle. Your tones are incredible together. How you both navigate dynamics is incredible.”

“When you guys first came in together on that higher note, it was shocking, but in the greatest emotional way,” Stefani adds.

Shelton then shares, “I’ve never heard such an inventive cover of a song before,” as Legend says: “I’m just so proud first of all. Everyone was impressed with your musical choices, your arrangement, thank you for having a creative take on a song that we’ve heard many times before.”

“You both are just shining bright lights with beautiful voices, you both deserve to go far in this show. It’s great to watch you two.”

Find out how the coaches voted in the clip above.