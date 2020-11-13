Thomas Rhett Gets Nostalgic With New Single ‘What’s Your Country Song’

On Friday, Thomas Rhett dropped the new music video for his latest single “What’s Your Country Song”, released earlier this week.

Directed by TK McKamy, the video is described as “a universal celebration of roots, encapsulating the spirit of the song’s lyrics,” in which Rhett takes a nostalgic journey.

“The lyrics of this song stir up so many vivid memories for me; I think everyone has that one song that takes them back to a specific moment in time,” Rhett said in a statement. “I wanted the music video to visually capture that same thing and instantly transport anyone watching back to that familiar feeling or place in their mind.”

In addition to launching his new single, Rhett and wife Lauren Akins will soon be seen co-hosting ABC’s 11th annual “CMA Country Christmas”, set to air on Monday, Nov. 30.

Who caught @GMA? @laur_akins and I just announced we will be hosting #CMAchristmas on Nov 30th on ABC – we can’t wait to kick off the the holidays with y’all. pic.twitter.com/rbgNyEhmZZ — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) November 11, 2020

“We can’t wait for you all to get to watch that and get into the holiday spirit with us,” Rhett said earlier this week when the couple appeared on “Good Morning America”.

“I feel like this year, everyone’s needed things to celebrate and look forward to and so it was like the second Halloween was over,” added Akins. “I started decorating for Christmas.”