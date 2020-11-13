Henry Golding Talks Playing A Gay Man In New Film ‘Monsoon’

Henry Golding isn’t shying away from the difficult conversation surrounding his new role.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star will next be appearing in the movie “Monsoon”, in which he plays a gay man who returns to his birthplace in Vietnam.

Being a straight man playing a character can come with its share of criticism, but Golding tells Entertainment Weekly that “it’s an extremely layered conversation.”

He continues, “I think it really comes down to understanding each and every angle when it comes to a topic like that. It’s understanding what the struggles have been, why there’s a camp that says gay characters should only be played by gay people versus the camp that says actors should be able to mimic or become who their character is. Representation needs to be truthful on screen, but then does that limit artistry? It’s a merry-go-round of conversation and I think neither really… how should I put it… neither are right, neither are wrong.”

Golding also talks about his personal connection to the film, as a person born in Malaysia who grew up in the U.K. before moving back to his home country in his 20s.

“I felt that same feeling of alienation,” he explained, “of not feeling welcomed as you’d imagine yourself to be.”

That personal story also led to his landing the role, Golding said, noting that gay filmmaker Hon Khaou auditioned “hundreds of Asian men” of different sexualities for the part.

As for whether or not he feels it was right for him to take on the role of Kit, Golding said, “I think within art, if you approach it with respect and you have an understanding of the subject and the lives that this is about, then I think you’re creating a piece that hopefully teaches people or pushes the conversation into the right direction.”