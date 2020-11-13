Brett Kissel Teams Up With Nelly For Remix Of ‘She Drives Me Crazy’: ‘I’ve Dreamt About This Moment’

Brett Kissel just dropped the remix we didn’t know we needed.

On Friday, the Canadian country superstar released an updated version of his gold-certified “She Drives Me Crazy”, featuring Grammy-winning rapper Nelly.

Originally released in February 2020 off his CCMA Award-winning Album of the Year Now or Never, Kissel explains he immediately knew he wanted to remix the song after writing it.

“It’s funny how things work out. We had Nelly at the top of the list for this song, and it’s as if the stars aligned for us,” he explains.

After recording the track in Nashville back in 2019, Kissel happened to bump in Nelly, where he jumped at the opportunity to ask about collaborating.

“One minute we’re outside of a hotel in Nashville, and Nelly rolls up out of the blue,” he recalls. “We strike up a conversation, which leads to dinner and then drinks, and just like that, Nelly jumps into the project.”

Kissel adds: “Even though 2020 has brought so much challenge and uncertainty, my music continues to be about positivity, family and tradition. I’m so pleased to share these themes in my music with American country fans, especially at this moment in time.”

Nelly is no stranger to the country music world, previously collaborating with Florida Georgia Line on their 2013 RIAA-certified diamond “Cruise”, which put the country duo on the map.

More recently, Nelly reunited with FGL on his new single “Lil Bit”, which will be featured on his upcoming country-influenced EP, The Heartland.