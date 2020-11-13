Tim McGraw To Release Greatest Hits Album Featuring The Chart-Toppers From 2013-2019

Tim McGraw has a special treat for his fans.

The country crooner, 53, announced Friday that a brand new album, full of his greatest hits from 2013-2019, is coming.

The 14-track collection features some of his platinum hits like “Shotgun Rider”, “Highway Don’t Care” featuring Taylor Swift and Keith Urban and “Humble & Kind.”

It also will feature his collab “May We All” with Florida Georgia Line and a brand new cover of the Bellamy Brothers hit “Redneck Girl” featuring Midland.

“Every now and then you want to go back and hear a collection of songs exactly like you remember them,” McGraw said in a statement. “Even to go re-record doesn’t feel right because there’s something magical about what happened there when it happened.”

McGraw’s album drops Nov. 20.

The musician also just launched a radio show this week on Apple Music Country, called “Beyond The Influence”.