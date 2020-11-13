‘The Fly’ Director David Cronenberg Makes ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Cameo

Director David Cronenberg made a surprise appearance during the latest episode of “Star Trek: Discovery”.

The moviemaker starred as a mysterious Federation Officer in season 3, episode 5 titled, “Die Trying”.

RELATED: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Actor Anthony Rapp Sues Kevin Spacey For Sexual Misconduct In 1980s

Cronenberg’s yet to be named character debriefs Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) after the USS Discovery finds the new version of Starfleet Headquarters.

David Cronenberg — CBS

The officer specifically asks Georgiou about the infamous Mirror Universe.

RELATED: Zachary Quinto Tells ‘The Talk’ He Would ‘Absolutely’ Reprise Spock Role In A New ‘Star Trek’ Sequel

Cronenberg is most famous for directing movies such as “The Fly”, “Crash” and “A History of Violence”.

The Canadian-born star will soon feature in Shudder’s anthology horror series “Slasher”.

RELATED: Petition Wants ‘Star Trek: TNG’/’Reading Rainbow’ Star LeVar Burton As Next ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

“Star Trek: Discovery“‘s “Die Trying,” is now airing on CBS All Access.