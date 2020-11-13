Alex Pettyfer’s Advice For Millennials Graduating During This Pandemic

Alex Pettyfer hopes students who were forced to virtually graduate in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic learned a great lesson in unity.

“For the generation that has come out of college and is looking for opportunity and work, I think the time right now is about reflection and taking one step at a time,” the “Magic Mike” star told ET Canada. “I don’t think I’m ever in a position to give advice because I’m constantly learning about the ever-changing world that we’re living in, but from my own personal experience, I feel like this has been a very tough and strange time for a lot of people around the world who have suffered, and through this suffering a lot of people had to look within.”

“I think the hurdles that a lot of people will have to overcome is going to promote this unity of us coming together, working together and not having individuality of this small .01 percent that we’re all trying to reach, which is that rich, high life. I think it’s about coming together, being together and creating together, whether that be in a financial market or creative market,” he added.

While the world may feel like it’s crashing down on the generation who was just getting their feet wet in the job market, Pettyfer hopes they stay strong and find creative ways to find work, rather than just taking “no” for an answer.

“I’ve been told no in my industry more times than I can remember. Maybe 99 percent more than the ‘yes’s,’ but there’s been a few times where I haven’t agreed with the answer no and fought for being a part of a film and annoyed someone so much that they had to say yes,” Pettyfer said. “I did that on ‘The Butler.’ If you notice, I’m only in it for two minutes at the beginning and that’s because I annoyed Lee Daniels, who is a personal friend of mine, so much that he wrote me in the movie at the beginning and sent me the pages and said, ‘There you go. Stop calling me.’”

Pettyfer’s advice stems from the research he completed in preparing for his newest film “Echo Boomers”. Based on a true story, the Seth Savoy project follows five graduates who decide the best way to get back at the unfair economy and live the life they’ve always wanted is to steal from Chicago’s richest and give to themselves.

As for if Pettyfer has ever dreamed of pulling off the ultimate heist like his character, Ellis Beck, unlikely, but if he did, it would be as an act of “appreciation for other people’s creativity.”

“I love art and I love Steve McQueen and I watched ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ as I was a young man and I fell in love with Faye Dunaway and I remember may of times, even recently just maybe a year prior to COVID, walking into some beautiful museums and never on a given day would I think I could afford these pieces of art and I would think, ‘Oh, if I could just take that off the wall and do a ‘Thomas Crown Affair’ and put it in and have my own stash of private art, I’d be very happy, but these are only passing thoughts that would never be a reality,” Pettyfer said.

“Echo Boomers” will hit theatres and on demand on digital this Nov. 13.