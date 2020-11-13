Cher, Lenny Kravitz & More Cover Oasis For All-Star Charity Single

Cher is joining forces with Lenny Kravitz and a number of other recording artists for a new charity single, covering Oasis’ 2002 track “Stop Crying Your Heart Out”.

The new single credited to “the Radio 2 All-Stars” was released on Friday, Nov. 13 — the day of BBC Radio 2’s annual fundraising drive — in order to “raise vital funds to help support children and young people across the U.K. facing disadvantage, at a time when they need it most.”

In addition to Cher and Kravitz, other musicians participating include Ava Max, Bryan Adams, Clean Bandit, Ella Eyre, Gregory Porter, Izzy Bizu, Jack Savoretti, James Morrison, Jamie Cullum, Jay Sean, Jess Glynne, KSI, Kylie Minogue, Lauv, Mel C, Nile Rodgers, Paloma Faith, Rebecca Ferguson, Robbie Williams and Yola.

“I felt very emotional recording this song,” said Cher in a statement, via Spin, adding, “it was very important to me.”

Minogue also shared her thoughts. “Children in Need is such a special charity and so loved by everyone, including me,” she added. “It was a privilege to take part in this recording with so many amazing artists. This year it feels even more poignant than ever, and I hope we can all come together to raise as much as possible.”

Proceeds from the single will go to BBC Children in Need; donations can be made right here.