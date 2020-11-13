Kelly Clarkson Debuts Stunning Cover Of Vince Vance & The Valiants’ Classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Kelly Clarkson is getting in the Christmas spirit with another new holiday song.

The singer, 38, dropped a stunning cover of Vince Vance & The Valiants’ classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the second yuletide tune Clarkson dropped this year, following her new original Christmas duet “Under The Mistletoe” with acclaimed country singer Brett Eldredge.

“I have been singing Vince Vance & the Valiants’ song ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ since I was a little kid,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” host said in a statement. “I always loved that it’s a ballad but the woman always sounded so rock n’ roll with her raspy tone on the big notes. It has an old school vibe and is a little pop, country, and rock n’ roll.”

The new tunes come over seven years after her debut Christmas album, Wrapped In Red.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “Under The Mistletoe” are available to stream everywhere now.