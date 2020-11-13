Shay Mitchell Returns To YouTube To Weigh In On Her 1st Year As A Mom: ‘Nothing Is The Same’

Fans couldn’t get enough of Shay Mitchell’s candid videos chronicling her pregnancy in the months leading up to the arrival of daughter Atlas, whom she shares with Matte Babel.

She decided to take a year away from her YouTube channel after the couple welcomed Atlas, and now she’s back with a new video to share highlights, both ups and downs, from her first year of motherhood.

“I’m back YouTube!” the former “Pretty Little Liars” star wrote.

“I can’t believe it’s been one year since my last episode of ‘Almost Ready’. And what a whirlwind of a year it has been,” she continued. “After our first year as parents, I can tell you — nothing is the same, and it’s all for the better. I can honestly say, we are still not ready! So excited to share new adventures — and all the things I’ve learned about being a mom — with you. Happy 1st birthday Atlas!”

In the video, Mitchell proves to be as honest and candid as ever.

“I’d say the first few months were definitely the hardest. And as a new mom, there was a lot of judgement in the beginning,” she admits.

Clocking in at just under nine minutes, the video features no shortage of adorable footage of little Atlas, including such milestones as her first bath, first steps and first trip to the beach.

All in all, says Mitchell, she’s experienced “the most rewarding year.”