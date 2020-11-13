Nicky Hilton Talks Sister Paris’ Boarding School Trauma, 5 Year Wedding Anniversary & New Shoe Line

Three months after Paris Hilton’s revealing documentary, “This Is Paris”, exposed her childhood boarding school trauma, her younger sister Nicky Hilton is still receiving an influx of messages from viewers who have suffered similar anguish.

In an interview with ET Canada, Nicky, 37, opened up about the blessings of 2020, her five-year wedding anniversary, how her young daughters are inheriting her style and the aftermath of “This Is Paris”.

During the YouTube Originals documentary, Paris, 39, recalled being woken one night and taken by strangers to Utah’s Provo Canyon School, where she alleged that she suffered abuse, was forced to take pills and placed in solitary confinement.

“It was a big secret she kept for years and years and I think it’s a big weight lifted off of her shoulders now,” says Nicky, while promoting the Fall 2020 Collection of her shoe line Nicky Hilton x French Sole. “It was very emotional watching it with Paris and I’m extremely proud of her for bringing awareness to these types of places that still exist today and for bravely reliving her trauma in front of the world.”

“People have reached out to me – both people I know and strangers on social media – saying how much the film has helped them, and how they endured similar trauma and feel they’re not alone now,” Nicky continues. “She was also doing a protest at the school last month, trying to get it shut down, so she’s using her platform for good and to raise awareness and I think that’s amazing.”

Nicky also appeared in the documentary and continues to support Paris, in a year during which she’s learning to appreciate family in a whole new way.

While both sisters are accustomed to hectic and busy lives, Nicky says spending six months quarantining with husband, James Rothschild, and daughters Lily-Grace, 4, and Teddy, 2, in Long Island, New York, has given her newfound enjoyment for simple moments.

“What was really special was sitting down at the table and having breakfast, lunch and dinner with my entire family,” she says. “We did that every single day for six months. To have hundreds of consecutive meals with your family’s pretty special, especially when you live a busy life and frequently travel.”

“That pause was nice,” she continues. “I had immense feelings of gratitude, just appreciating small things, like walking around the block. And, appreciation for my health, my family’s health and that we’re together.”

Nicky says quarantine also made her marriage “stronger.” The couple marked their fifth wedding anniversary in July, however, it didn’t go as planned.

“We celebrated our anniversary by going away for a weekend without the kids and funnily enough, we missed the kids and came back early,” she says. “I’m very, very, very happy and grateful and I think it’s so important to marry your best friend. Marriage is very special and once you find the right partner, I highly recommend it.”

Nicky also homeschooled her daughters during quarantine and admits it’s difficult explaining the coronavirus to young Teddy, but continues to teach her the importance of staying home and wearing masks.

On the flipside of explaining a pandemic to a toddler, one positive message of 2020 which Hilton believes will benefit her daughters is Kamala Harris becoming America’s Vice President-elect, making her the first woman of colour in the position.

“It’s a very exciting and historic moment,” Nicky says. “It’s long overdue and I’m thrilled for my daughters to witness it. I think the 21st century is the century of women. It’s an end to discrimination and inequality.”

Until they grow up to smash their own glass ceilings, for now, Lily-Grace and Teddy are enjoying being “girly girls,” who have inherited their mother’s love for fashion.

“It starts young,” Nicky laughs. “They love dressing up and costumes, glitter and sparkles. My girls are very girly. They love dressing up in princess costumes after school!”

Lucky for them, their mom, aunt and grandmother are style icons whose wardrobes would no doubt provide a treasure chest of dress-up fun.

It’s the women in her family who Nicky continues to celebrate with her autumn shoe collection, featuring designs named after Kathy and Paris.

“The pandemic’s affecting everyone, but people are still shopping, and it’s definitely a time that people aren’t wearing heels much, so flats are at the top of people’s list,” she says of the collection, which was crafted in Spain. “I live in ballet flats. They’re so practical and elegant and timeless, so I love wearing them and designing them.”

“And, I’ve been a customer of French Soul, since I was in high school!” she adds. “I’ve always admired their aesthetic and collaborating with them has been really fun.”

Nicky says the “Kathy” shoes are a bestseller and reflect her mom’s “classic, refined, feminine” nature. The “Paris” designs meanwhile echo the socialite’s “wild” personality.

“Paris loves an animal print and I just thought they were wild, cool and suited her,” Nicky says.

It’s her family who Nicky’s now excited to spend the holidays with. After Thanksgiving in Long Island, she hopes to spend Christmas with her 8-month-old niece and extended family.

“[My wish is] just to be all together with my family,” she says. “My brother, Barron, had a baby earlier this year and it will be her first Christmas, so to have all the cousins under one roof will be nice.”

“My girls can’t wait,” she adds. “From Halloween on, they love the holidays, so they’re very excited for Christmas!”