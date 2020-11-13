Billy Crystal Surprises Whoopi Goldberg With Sentimental Robin Williams Pic On ‘The View’

Billy Crystal had a sentimental surprise in store for Whoopi Goldberg‘s 65th birthday.

The actor joined in on Friday’s episode of “The View” from the safety of his own living room, to wish Goldberg a happy birthday.

“Happy Medicare day,” joked the comedian.

Crystal then went on to present the legendary actress with a photograph of her and the late Robin Williams together.

“Whoopi, this is my favourite photograph of us together and I’m not actually in the picture,” he said. “We were doing Comic Relief in New York and we were going to go to Washington to testify in the senate with our good friend, Senator Ted Kennedy. I got pneumonia and I couldn’t travel.”

Crystal can be spotted in a photograph within the photograph, which is held by Goldberg.

He added, “I keep it and I see it every day, and here’s a copy of it for you.”

Looking back on the amazing work that the trio performed together, he said, “We did such great stuff together. So many happy moments and we raised about 70 million dollars to help the homeless.”

Crystal also discussed his new movie, “Standing Up Falling Down”.

Later on in the show, music icon Stevie Wonder treated Goldberg to a rendition of “Happy Birthday To Ya”.