Emma Roberts Is Thankful To ‘Have Other Women’ To Discuss Pregnancy With

Emma Roberts joined “The Drew Barrymore Show” to discuss pregnancy and her new movie “Holidate”.

Roberts, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, told Barrymore that she is “not as pregnant as people think but very pregnant.”

Adding, “I’ve hit the point where like halfway up the stairs I have to sit down sometimes and maybe tears rolls down a couple times a week.”

Roberts then clarified that he is “grateful” and “lucky” to be expecting her son in this “crazy year.”

To be “able to have something else to focus on and have something to be excited about and so I feel really, really lucky. I am just so excited to meet him, it’s like edge of my seat anticipation,” Roberts said.

And while much of the year has been spent in isolation, Roberts hasn’t had to endure the unknown aspects of pregnancy alone since four of her close friends are also currently pregnant or just had a baby.

“One of my best girlfriends she’s up every two hours breastfeeding so literally we will be like, when I can’t sleep we are texting. She’s like, ‘I’m feeding the baby,’ and I’m like, ‘Help me with this. What about this? Oh my God I forgot to buy bottles, burp cloths, where do I even get that?’ It’s been so nice to have other women to talk to that are going through that,” she added.

Apart from pregnancy, Roberts stars in the recently released “Holidate” about two single people who agree to be “each other’s platonic plus-ones all year long.”

Wouldn’t it be “amazing would society be if everyone was like, ‘I’m totally independent and cool, I need nothing but I have a built-in buddy for holidays.’ I was like that is the best concept like not just for a movie but in life,” Barrymore said.

While Roberts agreed, she said it was her spending Valentine’s Day with her girlfriends instead of their partners that was important to her.

“‘We want to hang out and get sushi and watch a movie on Valentine’s Day,’ and so that has always been the best celebration to me of Valentine’s day,” she added.

Barrymore did point out that the tradition is called “Galentine’s Day”, but it was a term Roberts had never heard of.

“Holidate” is now streaming on Netflix and “The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on Global.