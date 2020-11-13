Taylor Swift’s Cats Were The Most-Searched Celebrity Pets Of 2020

Taylor Swift had a big year, and the same holds true for her cats.

According to a study undertaken by British retailer Matalan that analyzed Google search data seeking info on celebrity pets, Swift’s trio of famous felines proved to be the most-searched of the year by a wide margin.

Swift’s cats — Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button — are no strangers to Swift’s Instagram followers, and were found in more than 979,000 Google searches.

Coming in at a distant second were Kylie Jenner’s cavalcade of canines, with her dogs generating over 206,000 searches.

Matalan also looked at celebrity pets with their own Instagram accounts, with the account for Justin Bieber’s dog, Oscar, coming in at the top spot with 937,000 followers.

Trailing behind was the account for Jenner’s Italian greyhounds, Norman and Bambi; their account boasts 383,000 followers (even though there hasn’t been a new post since December 2017).

Other celebrity pets to make Matalan’s lists include those owned by Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, Billie Eilish, Ricky Gervais and more.