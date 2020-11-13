Twitter Is Shocked To Learn U.S. Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Once Dated TV Host Montel Williams

The Twitterverse is learning a lot about U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ past and they’re loving it.

Harris and her former boyfriend, Montel Williams, were buzzing on Twitter on Friday after a Twitter user found old photos of the former couple together.

The Fact that Kamala Dated Montel and it seems like no one remembers lol pic.twitter.com/gmo81HwS9B — ig: OhHiPretty (@_REALbossbabe) November 13, 2020

After the photos were shared, a tweet from the TV host also resurfaced, confirming he used to date the new VP-elect and Twitter is loving it.

“Kamala Harris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single,” he wrote to Twitter in 2019. “So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris.”

He added, “I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate.”

.@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate? https://t.co/UQjkP2m5jr — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) August 7, 2019

Upon learning the information, one fan wrote, “Makes me like her even more!”

Another added, “Montel was a catch!! Wow never knew this.”

See more reaction below:

Makes me like her even more! I love Montel! — Samantha (@__doll_face) November 13, 2020

Montel was a catch!! Wow never knew this — JAMEZ HALL (@SOCIALITENYC) November 13, 2020

Madam Vice President has really lived her best life! — Samantha Sophia (@RaisingSelf) November 13, 2020