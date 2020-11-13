Twitter Is Shocked To Learn U.S. Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Once Dated TV Host Montel Williams

The Twitterverse is learning a lot about U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ past and they’re loving it.
Harris and her former boyfriend, Montel Williams, were buzzing on Twitter on Friday after a Twitter user found old photos of the former couple together.
The Fact that Kamala Dated Montel and it seems like no one remembers lol pic.twitter.com/gmo81HwS9B
— ig: OhHiPretty (@_REALbossbabe) November 13, 2020
After the photos were shared, a tweet from the TV host also resurfaced, confirming he used to date the new VP-elect and Twitter is loving it.
“Kamala Harris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single,” he wrote to Twitter in 2019. “So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris.”
He added, “I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate.”
.@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate? https://t.co/UQjkP2m5jr
— Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) August 7, 2019
Upon learning the information, one fan wrote, “Makes me like her even more!”
Another added, “Montel was a catch!! Wow never knew this.”
See more reaction below:
Makes me like her even more! I love Montel!
— Samantha (@__doll_face) November 13, 2020
Montel was a catch!! Wow never knew this
— JAMEZ HALL (@SOCIALITENYC) November 13, 2020
Madam Vice President has really lived her best life!
— Samantha Sophia (@RaisingSelf) November 13, 2020
Damn Montel with the fumble. Could’ve been in the White House doing that same song 100 different ways.
— One For All (@HatersAreJEllis) November 13, 2020