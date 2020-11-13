Jonathan Scott Addresses Zooey Deschanel Engagement Rumours

Jonathan Scott is finally responding to the Zooey Deschanel engagement speculation.

The “Property Brothers” star set the record straight while joining SiriusXM co-hosts Covino and Rich on Friday, Nov. 13.

RELATED: ‘Property Brothers’ Drew And Jonathan Scott Talk Producing The Show Amid The Pandemic

Addressing media reports surrounding his relationship with the “New Girl” star, Scott laughed, “I’m pretty confident that I will ask my girlfriend to marry me before I tell a reporter.”

He continued, “It’s the rumour mill that turns around. We were actually laughing because almost every story that comes out is ‘Drew Gives Permission for Jonathan to Wed Zooey’ or ‘Drew Gives His Nod to the Relationship.’ And so we coined the phrase, we were laughing, we’re like, so is Drew my ‘Brother-Daddy?’ Does he have to approve everything that happens in my life?”

RELATED: Drew And Jonathan Scott Buy $9.5 Million Brentwood Estate As Rumoured ‘Property Brothers’ Project

The Canadian contractor also revealed how Deschanel has been keeping him groomed during lockdown by cutting and dying his hair amid quarantine.

RELATED: Conan O’Brien Enlists ‘Property Brothers’ Drew & Jonathan Scott To Renovate ‘Conan’ Producer’s Infamously Filthy Office

SiriusXM’s “The Covino & Rich Show” airs weekdays on Faction Talk channel 103 and “Property Brothers: Forever Home” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV Canada.