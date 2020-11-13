Jason Isbell And Amanda Shires Give Up CMA Membership After Awards Failed To Mention John Prine

Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell. Photo: Getty Images
Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are withdrawing from the Country Music Association.

The married couple, Shires and Isbell, revealed they have given up their memberships after the annual CMA Awards failed to mention John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver and other late icons.

“Due to @CountryMusic’s failure to mention John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Billy Joe Shaver at the CMA’s last night, @amandashires and I have decided to return our membership cards,” Isbell announced on Twitter.

He added, “I doubt anybody will care, but we cared a lot about our heroes.”

After fellow country singer Greg Freeman asked, “Wouldn’t it make better sense to retain your membership and work to affect change as a member?” he replied to the tweet. “Calling it quits might not shake things up. Using your power as an influential artist and voting member could, though.”

Isbell replied, “I feel my energy is best spent elsewhere.”

Sturgill Simpson also criticized the CMA Awards in a since-deleted post: “I just wanted to see if they would say his name, but nope.”

CMA has yet to respond.

