‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live Action Remake In The Works At Disney

“Lilo & Stitch” has become the latest Disney movie to be developed into a possible live action remake.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jon M. Chu is in talks to direct the potential movie, which has not been greenlit.

Chu is best known for his work on “Crazy Rich Asians”. The director also helmed the movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights”.

THR reports that a search is currently underway to find a writer to work with Chu on “Stitch”.

The beloved 2002 animation follows a lonely girl named Lilo who befriends a dog-like alien named Stitch.

The film was followed by a television series and several direct-to-video sequels.

It’s still unclear whether “Stitch” will be released in theatres or on the Disney+ streaming service.