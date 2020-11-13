James Charles Takes Care Of Charli D’Amelio So She Doesn’t ‘Go Crazy’ From Online Bullying

James Charles is speaking up about online bullying. Particularly the hate TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has faced.

While on the “Unfiltered” podcast, Charles said he and D’Amelio speak “almost every single day.”

RELATED: James Charles Receives ‘Death Threats’ After Giving JoJo Siwa A Makeover

Most of the time, their conversations are giving advice on dealing with online harassment.

“She’s an amazing friend on a personal level; but on like a career level I’ve been really trying hard to be there for her, help wherever I can, give her and her family advice, just really be there,” he said. “She’s one of those people I wanna make sure she’s okay, taken care of and not gonna go crazy from the amount of pressure she’s under — ’cause its insane.”

The makeup expert continued, “There’s been so many times where she’ll call me so upset, or crying over comments or something that’s happened, she’ll be like, ‘What do I do?'”

RELATED: Lauren Conrad Addresses James Charles After He Shades Her New Beauty Line

But Charles does have advice for the teen star.

“You can’t care. You have to get over this. You are literally the most famous person on the planet, you can not let one person who said something stupid on TikTok get to your head,” he said he tells her.

“You are so successful, you are killing it, you have so many people that love you – you have to get over it.”

Charles has had his fair share of online trolls attacking him, but the YouTuber says TikTok is the worst since negative comments show up first.

The two recently collaborated on a number of videos for Halloween, all of which took the top six spots on YouTube’s trending list.