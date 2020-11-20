Charli D’Amelio Fires Back At Trisha Paytas After James Charles Diss: ‘You’re Not A Very Nice Person’

James Charles is speaking up about online bullying. Particularly the hate TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has faced.

While on the “Unfiltered” podcast, Charles said he and D’Amelio speak “almost every single day.”

Most of the time, their conversations are giving advice on dealing with online harassment.

“She’s an amazing friend on a personal level; but on like a career level I’ve been really trying hard to be there for her, help wherever I can, give her and her family advice, just really be there,” he said. “She’s one of those people I wanna make sure she’s okay, taken care of and not gonna go crazy from the amount of pressure she’s under — ’cause its insane.”

The makeup expert continued, “There’s been so many times where she’ll call me so upset, or crying over comments or something that’s happened, she’ll be like, ‘What do I do?'”

But Charles does have advice for the teen star.

“You can’t care. You have to get over this. You are literally the most famous person on the planet, you can not let one person who said something stupid on TikTok get to your head,” he said he tells her.

“You are so successful, you are killing it, you have so many people that love you – you have to get over it.”

Charles followed up on Twitter to say the situation is “NOT sitting right with me…” He continued, by mentioning “30+ year old dragging someone half their age? feels familiar.”

this charli situation is NOT sitting right with me… 100M followers in one year & y'all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model? death threats because she's a picky eater & made a joke about a milestone? 30+ year olds dragging someone half their age? feels familiar 😐 — James Charles (@jamescharles) November 19, 2020

Apparently, 32-year-old Trish Paytas felt he was referring to her, and fired back in a pair of tweets, calling for Charles to be cancelled. “He is a forever victim with a superiority conflict, has never said sorry his whole life/hangs out with an underage girl regularly,” she wrote.

Imagine always being the victim in every situation,James how do u do it ? How r u so perfect ? I know it’s easy to deflect to me now. But imagine being JAMES CHARLES-More hated than even Trisha Paytas whew, what a feat 👏🏻 ps stop stealing small creators art,clothing, mu looks etc https://t.co/qyPQwSphqU — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) November 19, 2020

Definitely have always said no one deserves to be cancelled. Everyone has room for growth/positive influence. Except James Charles. Please cancel him. He a forever victim with a superiority conflict, has never said sorry his whole life/hangs out with an underage girl regularly — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) November 19, 2020

D’Amelio fired back on Instagram Live.

“Some people are getting involved just to get involved. And I’m just going to say it. Trisha Paytas, this is not — sorry, you have been completely rude to me multiple times, saying, ‘she doesn’t have a personality, she can’t dance and she is basic.’ Like, you have your own problems. Please, stop worrying about mine,” she said. “And that’s all I have to say on that. Just please stop talking about me. You’re not a very nice person. Sorry.”

Charli D’Amelio clapback to Trisha Paytas interesting teaaaa☕️ pic.twitter.com/0C3EgmVvLe — Paras.x4 (@X4Paras) November 19, 2020

Charles has had his fair share of online trolls attacking him, but the YouTuber says TikTok is the worst since negative comments show up first.

The two recently collaborated on a number of videos for Halloween, all of which took the top six spots on YouTube’s trending list.