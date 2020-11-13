Tayshia Adams Slams Reports Her Ex-Husband Joins Her Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’

Tayshia Adams is shutting down some rumours surrounding her season of “The Bachelorette”.

While the season is already dubbed “the most dramatic” one yet by host Chris Harrison, Adams insists her ex-husband will not be joining that cast.

After E! News reported that fans were convinced Josh Bourelle would make an appearance, Adams slammed the outlet.

RELATED: Tayshia Adams Says There’s Going To Be A Shock Ending In This Season’s ‘Bachelorette’

“Don’t forget to stretch before you reach,” she wrote in the comments section of the outlet’s Instagram post. “Can we move on please and stop reaching?! Leave him alone. This is my journey and not my past.”

She added, “Guess I’ll just have to post on my IG the real truth.”

RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’: One Contestant Leaves Tayshia Adams, Admitting He Was ‘In Love’ With Clare Crawley

The rumours began after “The Bachelorette” posted a new promo on Twitter. With subtitles on, fans noticed Bourelle’s name as a voice-over.

Tayshia's journey as #TheBachelorette begins TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Bb71BrZqIn — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) November 10, 2020

Adams took over this season of “The Bachelorette” after Clare Crawley left early to get engaged to contestant Dale Moss.