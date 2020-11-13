‘Black Panther’ Sequel Won’t Use Digital Double For The Late Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman will not appear in “Black Panther 2” through CGI technology.

The late actor, who passed away in August, starred as T’Challa, King of Wakanda, in the original 2018 action movie.

Marvel Studios EVP of Production, Victoria Alonso, has now confirmed that the studio will not use a digital double of Boseman in the upcoming sequel.

Speaking with Argentinian publication Clarin, Alonso poignantly said that there’s “only one Chadwick and he’s not with us.”

She added, “Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honour this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.”

Marvel Studios originally planned to shoot the sequel to “Black Panther” early next year for release in 2022.