Allison Mack Allegedly Tried To Recruit Alaina Huffman To The NXIVM Sex Cult

“Smallville” actress Alaina Huffman is alleging that her co-star Allison Mack tried to recruit her to the NXIVM sex cult.

More than two years after Mack was arrested on charges of sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit forced labour, Huffman is speaking out about being invited to multiple meetings.

While talking with Page Six, Huffman claimed that Mack invited her often, but she never attended a meeting.

“As a young woman, 27, 28, on ‘Smallville’, Ally was a couple of years younger than me and here she was flourishing, very well put together, a really peppy and independent woman,” Huffman said. “She invited me a few times to some of these events and for whatever reason, I never made it, maybe because I was married and had kids.”

“I might have had something else that grounded more than I needed that kind of grounding, but I can understand the appeal,” she added.

Huffman also alleged that “Star Wars” actress Bonnie Piesse also tried to recruit her, saying, “We went out for dinner and she was like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to come to this group. I said, ‘Oh yeah, I know it from Ally.'”

Mack is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. Meanwhile, NXIVM’s leader Keith Raniere was recently sentenced to 120 years in prison for his involvement.