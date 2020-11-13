Jameela Jamil Reveals Rumour That Made Her Dislike Jada Pinkett Smith

Jameela Jamil is speaking out about the negative way in which famous women are portrayed by the media.

While appearing on Friday’s episode of “Red Table Talk“, the British actress used host Jada Pinkett Smith as an example of a female celebrity who has been a victim of disparaging and untrue headlines.

“It’s a perfect cycle. It can go through any woman who has ever stood out, or spoken out, or just done really well for a while,” explained Jamil. “We build her up. We exaggerate how fantastic, how beautiful, how incredible she is so people start to become a little bit sick of her face, and that’s when the destruction becomes easy because we have no empathy left for her.”

The bravely outspoken activist then used her own experience of reading headlines about Smith to illustrate the issue.

She continued, “When I first grew up, I adored you in ‘The Nutty Professor’ and everything you ever did before that… And then I started reading headlines about you, around the time that Will was doing ‘Wild Wild West’. I remember the exact headline that made me be like, ‘I don’t know if I like this woman.’ Forgive me for being this blunt. It was ‘Jada Says ‘Stay Away From Sexy Salma [Hayek]’ in like quotations as if they knew you’d said it in the privacy of your own home.”

After laughing at Jamil’s story with daughter Willow, Smith replied, “Salma actually happens to be one of my favourite women.”

Jamil added, “But I believed the headlines that I read about you because you were just doing too well and your marriage was too happy.”

Smith then responded, “I’ve come to the understanding that, with things that I’ve gone through and the way I’ve raised my kids, the way I’ve decided to have my marriage, I look at my life I go, ‘I get it. I could see why that wouldn’t be good for you.’ But, it’s like, you get to a place where you’re so comfortable with yourself, it’s like, ‘It’s alright. You don’t have to like me. It’s okay.'”