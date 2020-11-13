Katy Perry Brings World Premiere Performance Of ‘Only Love’ To 2020 AMAs

Katy Perry will take to the stage for her first live performance of “Only Love” at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The “American Idol” judge’s uplifting track comes from her most recent album, Smile.

The performance comes 10 years after the singer debuted her iconic pop track, “Firework”, at the awards show.

Perry is a five-time AMA winner, including the highly coveted American Music Award of Achievement in 2011.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the show will broadcast live on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST/ PST, on ABC.

In addition to Perry, the AMAs performance lineup also includes Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes.

Performers and presenters will continue to be announced in the days leading up to the fan voted awards show.

Broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the AMAs will be seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

Voting is now open for all AMA categories and fans can access the official voting ballot for the AMAs directly by visiting TheAMAs.com/Vote.