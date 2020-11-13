Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Add Two New Members To Their Team

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired two new additions to their Archewell team.

Former head of communications at Pinterest and Apple corporate communications manager, Christine Schirmer, has been hired as their new Head of Communications. While Toya Holness, who previously led communications at the New York City Department of Education, will be their new press secretary for the U.S..

James Holt, who came with the couple from their Buckingham Palace press team, will continue to run things in the United Kingdom.

“The Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expanded its existing communications team with the addition of Christine Schirmer as Head of Communications and Toya Holness as Press Secretary. The new hires joined the team in October and bring extensive communications experience from several different industries,” a statement said.

“They join James Holt, who serves as communications lead in the UK, and will continue to work with Sunshine Sachs, the Duke and Duchess’ international agency of record. Together, the group will oversee the communications strategy for Archewell, future production projects, and other personal ventures.”

With Holness and Schirmer’s joint history, it is a good indication on where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell is headed.

“It is clear that social media and tech will play a huge role in Archewell,” a royal insider told ET Canada.

They added, “What’s unclear is how this will all sit with the firm, especially as the year end review approaches.”

When Prince Harry and Meghan departed their roles as working royals at the start of 2020, they had to dissolve the Sussex Royal Foundation. The two then started Archewell which has yet to be formally launched but will include creating safer, more compassionate online communities.

Another part of their departure includes a year review with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss how their new roles are working for all parties. While it was once suggested that maybe Harry and Meghan would find a way to work side-by-side with the royal family, the likelihood of that happening is less clear.