Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Call An End To Their Engagement

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are calling off their engagement after seven years, ET Canada has confirmed.

The “Booksmart” director and the former “Saturday Night Live” star first began dating after meeting at an “SNL” finale party in 2011.

RELATED: Olivia Wilde Responds To Selena Gomez’s #SafeHands Challenge

Sudeikis popped the question just after the holidays in 2012.

According to People, the split happened at the beginning of this year.

RELATED: Harry Styles, Chris Pine And Olivia Wilde Seen On Set Of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

A source told the outlet, “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

RELATED: Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Welcome Baby Girl

Wilde and Sudeikis are parents to son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.