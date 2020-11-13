Kylie Minogue Makes History As The First Female Artist To Top U.K. Charts For 5 Consecutive Decades

Kylie Minogue’s 15th studio album is one of the records.

Disco broke a number of records after it debuted last week including landing at No. 1 which means the Australian singer is the first female artist to top the charts for five consecutive decades.

Her first No. 1 came with her self-titled album in 1988. Then Enjoy Yourself the following year. In 1992 came her Greatest Hits, then Fever in 2001, Aphrodite in 2010, Golden in 2018 and 2019’s Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection.

The only other artists to accomplish this feat include John Lennon, Paul Weller, Paul McCartney and Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour.

The eight No. 1 albums means she also overtook Elton John and George Michael in the all-time charts leaderboard.

“I am so grateful and overwhelmed. Disco is all yours and I LOVE that it is now in your hands, hearts and worlds,” Minogue said celebrating.

The album also broke another record by having the biggest opening week sales in 2020 with 55,000 equivalent units.

Minogue previously told ET Canada that she didn’t know about the record that she was on the verge of breaking while recording, “It would have been an extra pressure that I didn’t need.”