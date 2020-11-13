Chelsea Handler Is In A ‘Better Headspace’ After Ending Talk Show ‘Chelsea Lately’

Chelsea Handler is glad she ended her talk show “Chelsea Lately”.

While on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”, Handler said she had no regrets about ending the show after seven seasons because “it made me a self-absorbed lunatic.”

“Why would I want to stick with that?” she said. “There’s no evolution there. That’s me in one format doing one thing that wasn’t that interesting to me.”

“I had to remove myself from that situation to get myself in better headspace,” she continued. “The gossiping about celebrities felt empty and vacuous for a while, and then it started to feel mean.”

The comedian also joked about her “romance” with Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“We had funny repartee [on social media] …. I’d write inappropriate things and then he would call me and be like, ‘What are you doing?’ What kind of person writes something like that?’” Handler continued. “It was cute, it was funny, but then he had to ruin it by saying he didn’t want to be around me for 14 days.”

Handler then quested co-host Robin Quivers, “Do you think he’s up for a night with me? Do you think he’s physically, stamina-wise, up for it?”