Ally Brooke Surprises Teen Blood Cancer Survivor In Emotional Video

By Sarah Curran.

Ally Brooke is bringing joy to one of her biggest fans. 

The singer surprised Caitlin, a teenage blood cancer survivor, as part of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Random Acts of Light movement.

Caitlin, 16, turned to music when she was diagnosed with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) at the age of 12.

Following a stem cell transplant, the brave music fan listened to tracks by Bruno Mars, Meghan Trainor and Fifth Harmony to get her through 100 days of isolation.

One of Caitlin’s favourite songs to play was Fifth Harmony’s “BO$$”, which she said “brought light to my parents and all the nurses who saw” her sing it. 

“I’m so honoured that I and we could be such a beautiful part of your journey to give you so much light and hope and joy in such a hard time in your life,” said Brooke in the video chat. 

She added, “One of my favourite Fifth Harmony songs was ‘BO$$’ because it was so empowering, and that is so special to me, honestly, that our song helped you. So that’s something that’s so beautiful and I’ll remember always.”

