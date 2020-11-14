Post Malone Reveals Drake Is ‘Terrible’ At Beer Pong

Post Malone paid a virtual visit to Friday’s “Tonight Show”, where host Jimmy Fallon asked the “Rockstar” rapper to confirm a rumour that he challenged Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs to a game of beer pong.

“He challenged me,” Malone corrected. “I was so game. I was like, ‘Let’s go.’ We were backstage, I think we were in KC. And Travis Mahomes and Travis Kelce walk in and they were like, ‘Let’s play some pong.'”

Malone accepted the challenge because “in actuality I’m the best player,” he added.

Yet as they played, and Malone became increasingly inebriated, Mahomes and Kelce kept winning. Finally, Malone upped the ante.

“I said, ‘If you win, I’ll get a tattoo of the Kansas City Chiefs logo and y’alls autograph on my arm as well,'” Malone recalled.

Demonstrating he was true to his word, Malone then took off his jacket and showed off his Chiefs tattoo for the camera.

Fallon then asked Malone to single out a celebrity who “isn’t that good” at beer pong, and he eventually came to Drake.

“Drake’s no good,” said Malone of the Toronto rapper. “He came backstage at the show in Toronto and we started playing beer pong. And I was just like, ‘Man, he sucks.'”

He then sent a personal message to Drake. “If you see this, come meet me again, we’ll play again,” said Malone. “But he was terrible.”

Video of that backstage beer pong match actually exists:

Later in the show, Malone and Fallon tested their respective skills at every drinking game ever.