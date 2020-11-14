Vince Vaughn Speaks Out On Backlash After Trump Handshake

Vince Vaughn wound up seated next to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in a private suite during the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship game in January, and found himself hit with backlash when video emerged of the “Wedding Crashers” star chatting with the couple and shaking hands with the president.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Vaughn thinks the whole thing was overhyped.

“In my career I’ve met a lot of politicians who I’ve always been cordial to; I’ve met Nancy Pelosi and was cordial to her as well,” he explained.

RELATED: Vince Vaughn Confirms He’s In Talks For A ‘Wedding Crashers’ Sequel

“It was the only time I’ve ever met him,” said Vaughn of Trump. “We said hello. He was very personable. I didn’t get into policies.”

According to Vaughn, he was simply being courteous.

“I think people are more charged than ever about these things. But I don’t think most people take that stuff as seriously as the small percentage that’s making noise about it,” he continued.

RELATED: Vince Vaughn’s Serial Killer Swaps Bodies With A Teenage Girl In New ‘Freaky’ Trailer

“I was raised with the idea that you could have different likes and beliefs and you should respect and defend that in other people, not shout it down,” added Vaughn. “The people you disagree with the most, you should stand up for their right to do that.”