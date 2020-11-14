Maren Morris Claps Back At Criticism She’s ‘Not Country’ Enough To Deserve Winning CMA Awards

Maren Morris has a message for haters who think she’s not deserving of a CMA Award because she’s “not country” enough.

Morris, 29, won three awards at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards ceremony, including Female Vocalist of the Year.

Despite the accolades from the Country Music Association, Morris has long been criticized by country music purists who think her sound leans too heavily toward pop to be considered country.

On Friday, Morris took to Twitter to admit she’s stung by that type of criticism.

“I still can get hurt when people claim I’m ‘not country’ but when I stood there accepting @cma Song of the Year, I realized it is much harder to forge your own path & sound than attempt to be a knock off of someone who’s already pioneered the genre,” she wrote. “Thank you for accepting me.”

In her acceptance speech, Morris sent her thanks to some “amazing Black women that pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre,” listing such artists as Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Brittney Spencer and Rhiannon Giddens.

“I hope you know that we see you,” she added. “Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer in this genre, and this has been just the most magical night.”