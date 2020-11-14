Kevin Hart Gets Real & Raw In Socially Distanced Comedy Special ‘Zero F**ks Given’

Kevin Hart is holding nothing back in his new Netflix standup special.

A first-look trailer at the aptly titled “Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given” has just been released, featuring Hart performing for a small — and socially distanced — audience in his living room.

“I’m no longer comfortable anywhere else but my house,” says Hart in the clip for the upcoming special, which was taped in September.

“I’m in my f**king comfort zone, I’m gonna let it fly today. Everything that I f**king feel, I’m gonna f**king say,” he explains.

According to the trailer, this new comedy special is “like no other,” will have “zero filter” and is making “zero apologies.”

This bears out when Hart is seen pondering, mid-act, whether he should pull a particular joke out of his set. “Maybe I should take that one out, I’m gonna get canceled for that one. F**k it,” he says.

“Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given” will premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 17.