Partick Schwarzenegger Weighs In On Brother-In-Law Chris Pratt Being Dubbed The ‘Worse Chris’

Patrick Schwarzenegger is coming to the defence of brother-in-law Chris Pratt after the “Jurassic World” star was called out on social media as “the worst Chris” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (comparing him to Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans) due to his absence from a virtual Joe Biden fundraising event attended by several other Marvel stars.

“It’s crazy. Twitter is a junkyard, right? I mean, every day there’s something. People are calling out this person or that person, or let’s get mad at this person. People are so focused on putting other people down to make themselves feel better. It’s sad, honestly,” Schwarzenegger said in an interview with Variety.

However, Schwarzenegger — whose sister Katherine married Pratt in June 2019 — isn’t worried about the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star’s feelings being hurt.

“Chris is pretty strong-boned. I don’t think anything really hits him deep down. I messaged him, and just mostly was like, ‘I hope you’re not taking this seriously.’ I don’t really know what else to say,” continued Schwarzenegger.

“I think he can learn a thing or two from my dad or my mom,” he added, referencing father Arnold Schwarzenegger and mother Maria Shriver.

“My dad was always adamant about not letting anybody else’s opinions mess with his drive or where he wanted to go,” he added. “No matter what you’re doing in life, there’s are always going be people hating on you and wanting you to fail.”