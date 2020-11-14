Prince Charles Receives A Throwback Birthday Greeting From The Queen

Prince Charles turns 72 on Saturday, and to mark the occasion several members of the Royal Family sent him birthday greetings via social media — including is mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen took to Instagram to share a sweet black-and-white photo taken in 1949, with the infant Prince of Wales sitting on his mother’s lap.

“Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!” she wrote in the caption for the post, which also included a more recent photo of the two sharing a laugh.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also wished Charles a happy birthday via Instagram.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales! 🎂,” wrote the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Charles thanked everyone who sent him birthday greetings via a post on his Clarence House Instagram account.

“Thank you for all the well wishes on The Prince of Wales’s 72nd Birthday! 🎉,” reads the message.