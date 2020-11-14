Prince Charles Receives A Throwback Birthday Greeting From The Queen

By Brent Furdyk.

Prince Charles turns 72 on Saturday, and to mark the occasion several members of the Royal Family sent him birthday greetings via social media — including is mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen took to Instagram to share a sweet black-and-white photo taken in 1949, with the infant Prince of Wales sitting on his mother’s lap.

“Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!” she wrote in the caption for the post, which also included a more recent photo of the two sharing a laugh.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also wished Charles a happy birthday via Instagram.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales! 🎂,” wrote the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Charles thanked everyone who sent him birthday greetings via a post on his Clarence House Instagram account.

“Thank you for all the well wishes on The Prince of Wales’s 72nd Birthday! 🎉,” reads the message.

Prince Charles Makes A Good Point

 

