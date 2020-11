Diddy Takes A Dive As Swimming Pool Fail Goes Viral On TikTok

Diddy took a dive — literally.

In a video that Sean Combs posted in TikTok, he’s seen standing next to his swimming pool, putting on a pair of swim goggles before preparing to dive in.

“Been working on my dive,” he wrote in the caption before demonstrating why he needs to keep on working, jumping in with a half-dive with his hands and feet hitting the water simultaneously.

Since it was posted on Friday, the clip has racked up more than 760,000 views.

A Twitter user posted the clip on that platform, leading to some hilarious comments:

ABSOLUTELY HOWLING AT THIS VIDEO OF DIDDY DIVING INTO A POOL LMAOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/nwIn6xUDLh — mike taddow (@taddmike) November 14, 2020

Diddy dove in like he was trying to save Stella pic.twitter.com/uNunD9kJ2F — Ray (@ratchrover) November 14, 2020

Diddy. Walking to the pool like… pic.twitter.com/k7wUfx7P5b — Dee Dee Mozeleski (@DeeMozeleski) November 14, 2020