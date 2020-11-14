Prince Charles And Camilla Arrive In Germany For Whirlwind Trip

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in Berlin, Germany for a very quick visit.

The royal couple flew to Berlin on Saturday evening, which was also Prince Charles’ 72nd birthday, to attend the Central Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate the annual National Day of Mourning the following day.

This will be the first time a member of the British Royal Family has attend the ceremony. Charles and Camilla’s last visit to Germany was in May 2019.

The visit will include a wreath-laying ceremony at Neue Wache Central Memorial and the Remembrance Ceremony at the Bundestag.

What is being dubbed as a “Brexit tour” to strengthen ties between the countries, the visit is not without controversy as the couple travelled just after the U.K. went back into lockdown. It is understood that they will be taking all the proper COVID safety precautions both abroad and when they return home which includes a two week isolation for the just over 24 hour trip.