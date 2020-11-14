Jimmy Fallon Spoofs Billie Eilish’s ‘Therefore I Am’ With Hilarious Parody Video

Jimmy Fallon is paying hilarious homage to Billie Eilish with a parody of her recently released video for “Therefore I Am”.

While Eilish shot her video in a Los Angeles mall, Fallon — with green-tinted hair and baggy Eilish-stylish duds — set his within the empty halls of NBC’s Rockefeller Center headquarters.

Fallon’s “Tonight Show” parody begins mimicking the start of Eilish’s video, with a shot of his sneaker-encased feet on an escalator. He then pulls down his face mask while lip-syncing along to Eilish — until a security guard butts in to tell hm, “You need to put your mask back on.”

He then continues lip-syncing, while wearing a mask, until the same security guard interrupts once again, this time to ask if he’s going to sanitize his hands. “I just saw you touch the wall,” she tells him. “So what are you gonna do, touch your face? You gonna touch someone else’s face?”

The chastened host sanitizes his hands and then continues through the halls, where the security guard then busts Fallon and his cameraman for not social distancing, and then kicks him out of his own studio when she catches him grabbing a pretzel from a tray.

Compare and contrast to Eilish’s original, below: