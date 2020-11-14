Kate Middleton Celebrates The End Of ‘Powerful’ Hold Still Community Exhibition

Kate Middleton is marking the end of the highly successful Hold Still community exhibition.

Over 5.2 million page views of the Hold Still digital exhibition took place, with the final 100 images being broadcast on billboards, murals and more across the U.K..

The exhibition, which the Duchess of Cambridge launched and on which she also served as a judge, had more than 31,000 photography submissions that focused on such pandemic-related themes as Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness.

In a video message, Kate thanked everyone who submitted images, adding, “It has been fantastic to see these portraits on billboards and outdoor poster sites across the country as part of our community exhibition, and I’m hugely grateful to all our partners for helping us take the images back to the people and communities who took them.”

She then spoke of the “powerful part” of the project and how it caused everyone to “come together and how important we are to each other.”

The community exhibition helped launch “Co-operate” in April, which helped “connect vulnerable people to local and national support initiatives and has recently provided emergency relief funding to 4,500 community causes.”

Kate also participated in a video chat with Johannah Churchill, who took the picture “Melanie, March 2020” that is now painted as a mural in Manchester, which Kate recently visited. The picture was taken as Melanie was working to set up a COVID clinic with the help of Churchill and Dr. Edward Cole.

Churchill told Kate that after being selected as one of the final 100 images, she has received “messages from medical staff from across the U.K., and around the world, and has allowed them to share their own experiences of working during these extraordinary times.”