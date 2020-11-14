Demi Lovato Says ‘Loving Myself’ Is One Of The ‘Most Important’ Things She Has Learned This Year

Demi Lovato is sharing what she has learned after her very public breakup from fiancé Max Ehrich earlier this year.

The two started dating, got engaged and then broke up within seven months. The two then publically fought, accusing each other of numerous things.

“[This year has] been such a roller-coaster,” Lovato said on “Today With Hoda & Jenna”. “I mean, honestly, for me, the beginning of the year started out, I was on this trajectory to have a pretty eventful career, and I was planning my comeback.”

Lovato then spoke of how “loving” herself is one of the biggest lessons she has learned in 2020.

She added, “I think the most important thing that I’ve learned is how much I am OK with myself and loving myself. It wasn’t until this year that I really started exploring the things that bring joy to my life in little ways.”