Ariana Grande Joins Thundercat To Perform ‘Them Changes’ For Adult Swim Festival

The Adult Swim Festival is taking place on Nov. 13 and 14, with an array of musical artists serving up virtual performances.

One of the many acts to perform for the fest was Thundercat, who was joined by a very special guest for a live rendition of “Them Changes”: Ariana Grande, with the performance set within the kitchen of “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” as Meatwad dances in the background.

Ariana Grande covered the track — which appeared on Thundercat’s 2015 EP The Beyond / Where the Giants Roam — back in 2018 during a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance.

“It feels like Ariana and I are forever connected through Mac [Miller], and this is part of the healing process,” Thundercat said Friday in a statement.

“Thank u brilliant trio for having me. love u always,” Grande tweeted said in a Tweet on Friday night.